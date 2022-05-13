Suspected DUI Driver Crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs and Nearly Hits Hotel 

A DUI can cause issues behind the wheel that could have been prevented.

The Gazette – A driver is suspected of DUI after smashing a parked car and narrowly missing a hotel. The suspect blew through the South Nevada Avenue and East Cimarron Street Intersection before losing control of their car, taking out the parked vehicle, a parking meter, and a parking sign.

The collision happened around 1. a.m on May 5, 2022.

Driving Under the Influence is dangerous and unacceptable.

A DUI can cause issues behind the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions.

Drivers in Colorado Springs, Colorado need to take extra precautions while driving. If you or someone you know has been involved in a DUI caused in your surrounding area, our website can help you contact a legal professional.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Colorado Springs, Colorado DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

Use our service to find a legal professional near you!

Residents of Colorado Springs, Colorado and the surrounding areas must seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents. We can help you seek the legal help you and your family may need in times of adversity. Browse our website today and find an attorney to represent your case and freedom!

Contact our leading online service today! Our top-ranked search engine is ready to find you an attorney who can bring you and your family the compensation you deserve. Life is precious; we are here to handle the curveballs it throws your way! Whether you or a loved one have suffered an injury due to a DUI, our service is ready to find you someone who will fight for you and protect the area near you.