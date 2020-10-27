Man Urinates on Building, Plane Passenger Wakes up Wet

Peeing in public is a crime and arrests are made after two bizarre incidents.

Alicia Beverly, a one-time passenger on a red-eye Delta flight, said she was urinated on by another passenger who evidently didn’t make it to the airline’s restroom. Beverly said the man urinated on her while they were returning to Detroit from Las Vegas. Reports have indicated the culprit is “a well-known pastor from North Carolina” who later reported his actions were an advertent reaction to a sleep aid. He has not been identified but was taken into custody and has not yet been charged.

Beverly said she was asleep on the plane when it happened, stating, “It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm. I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up. By that time, I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

She said the male passenger “didn’t say a word the entire time” he was standing next to her” and she had to sit in urine-soaked clothes for the remainder of the flight – an additional three hours.

In New York this month, a sword-swinging attacker slashed a man who had relieved himself on an apartment building wall, according to Manhattan officers. The police report stated, “The 20-year-old victim was hanging out with four other friends when he began to urinate on a wall on Elizabeth St. near Grand St. about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. A man poked his head out of a window in the building and yelled at him to stop. Not long afterward, the man exited the building with a friend – one wielding a sword, the other brass knuckles.”

The pair beat and hacked at the victim, causing swelling on his face, slashing a rib, and chopping his left forearm to the bone, damaging tendons, officers said. One of the alleged attackers was arrested and later identified as Maximilian Ong, the manager and son of the woman who owns the apartment building. In addition to the assault charges, Ong is facing weapon possession charges. He has been released on a $20,000 cash bail.

The defendant’s attorney, Daniel Gotlin, claimed the man’s injuries were not caused by his client. Instead, the victim and his friends were yelling racial slurs which ultimately led to the attack.

“They decided that Chinatown looks like a urinal, so he’s gonna pee on the building,” the attorney said of the reason the building was peed on. Gotlin added, “He was called a ‘chink’ and they used other racial (slurs). They jumped my client when he kept insisting that he can’t do this. They were drunken kids that were using racial epithets against Chinese, which is all too common during this pandemic.”

“There’s too much testosterone,” said Ong’s mother, apparently downplaying the severity of the incident. “I just wish that groups of guys don’t go around the neighborhood doing things like this on other people’s property.”

