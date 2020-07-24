Manhattan Toy Activity Ball Recalled Over Choking Hazard Concerns

Manhattan Toy is recalling certain lots of its activity teething ball over concerns it could break apart and pose a choking hazard.

Parents, check your children’s toy boxes. Earlier this week, Manhattan Toy issued a recall for a certain plastic activity ball for babies that doubles as a teether. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Manhattan Toy has received six reports of the “plastic tubes detaching from the center ball” so far. The concern is that if a “tube with a silicone teether detaches the silicone teether becomes a choking hazard.”

According to the notice, the activity ball has a “hard plastic center ball with 12 soft plastic tubes inserted into the center ball and 7 silicone teethers threaded on the tubes.” Additionally, the affected products have lot codes 325700EL or 325700IL printed on the middle of the ball. The toys were sold at Target stores across the country, as well as online at Target.com, between July 2019 and June 2020 for $10.

For now, consumers who have the recalled toys should remove them from the home or return it to Target for a full refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 or email the company at help@manhattantoy.com.

