Manhattan Toy Co. Recalls Thousands of Toy Llamas Over Choking Fears

Manhattan Toy Co. is recalling certain toy llamas over choking fears.

A recall was recently issued by Manhattan Toy Co., a Minneapolis-based company, for thousands of toy llamas after the company received “reports of screws falling off and creating a choking hazard.” Announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall includes an estimated “4,000 Musical Lili Llama wooden toys.”

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries related to the recall. The toy itself was sold nationwide in stores and online for $50 between October 2019 and February 2020. According to the company, “the faulty screws are the ones that attach spinning flowers.” For now, consumers are urged not to allow their children to play with the recalled toys. Consumers should remove the faulty toy from their homes or contact Manhattan Toy for a repair kit if needed. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, call the company at 1-800-541-1345 or via e-mail at mtreps@manhattantoy.com.

Manhattan Toy Co. makes “more than 500 products in 12 main factories throughout Asia.” The company was founded in 1978 by Francis Goldwyn, a “descendant of the Goldwyn family of motion picture fame.”

