Maria del Carmen Ramos Chaired AILA Central Florida Chapter’s 36th Annual Immigration Law Conference 

Most employers rightly view U.S. immigration law as a labyrinth—an elaborate, confusing set of rules that are all but impossible to navigate.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner and Diversity and Inclusion Committee Co-Chair Maria del Carmen Ramos chaired the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Central Florida Chapter’s 36th Annual Immigration Law Conference. This conference focused on business and family immigration, with experts from around the country presenting on a variety of immigration hot topics ranging from complicated issues in immigration litigation to current trends in removal and waivers.

Maria is Vice Chair of Education for the AILA Central Florida Chapter. AILA is a national association of immigration lawyers established to promote justice, advocate for fair and reasonable immigration law and policy, advance the quality of immigration and nationality law and practice, and enhance the professional development of its members.

“We are thrilled to see that our chapter conferences are becoming larger and more substantial every year. As immigration continues to be a hot topic nationwide, these conferences are an important way for lawyers to come together and share ideas on how to address complex issues and better assist our clients. The richness of ideas bodes well for our profession,” Maria said.

Clients across multiple industries frequently turn to Maria for her knowledge and experience in counseling on immigration issues. What makes Maria such a sought-after immigration lawyer? Six times named as Tampa’s top immigration lawyer, Maria understands that immigration law is a way for employers to move human capital, including workers’ knowledge, talent, skills, experience, and training, around the world.

Most employers rightly view U.S. immigration law as a labyrinth—an elaborate, confusing set of rules that are all but impossible to navigate. But with nearly two decades of experience navigating the immigration statutes, regulations, and policy guidance, Maria is able to help employers efficiently and cost-effectively move employees where they need them, when they need them.

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.