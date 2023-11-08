Mark Wagoner Joins Panel with Two Ohio Supreme Court Justices and former Dean of Law School

The panel was moderated by Brent Larkin, the former Editorial Director for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and focused on the risks and benefits inherent in amending Ohio’s Constitution.

TOLEDO, OH —Shumaker’s Regional Litigation and Disputes Service Line Leader and former Ohio State Senator Mark Wagoner participated in a panel at the symposium hosted by the Cleveland State Law Review, entitled Democracy’s Promise and the Fight for its Future. Mark was one of four panelists, alongside Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, as well as Steven Steinglass, Dean Emeritus & Professor Emeritus of the Cleveland State University (CSU) College of Law. The panel was moderated by Brent Larkin, the former Editorial Director for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and focused on the risks and benefits inherent in amending Ohio’s Constitution.

Mark has been recognized as one of Ohio’s top constitutional litigators, with the distinction of representing the Governor of Ohio, the Ohio Secretary of State, the President of the Ohio Senate, and a former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives in a variety of high stakes matters in federal and state courts. Mark is a former Chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the Ohio Senate and formerly one of 20 members selected to serve on the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission tasked with recommending updates to the Ohio Constitution. In addition, he has recently co-authored two published law review articles on the Ohio Constitution, titled Ohio’s Modern Courts Amendment Must Be Amended: Why and How, 66 Cleveland State Law Review 69 (2017) and The Constitutional Conundrum of Magistrates’ Authority to Act Independently, 52 University of Toledo Law Review 41 (2021).

“I want to thank the Cleveland State Law Review for its invitation to participate in their symposium. I look forward to the robust conversation with my fellow panelists on the benefits and risks inherent in the different means to amending Ohio’s Constitution,” Mark said.

U.S. Senators Portman and Brown appointed Mark to serve as a member of the Bipartisan Judicial Advisory Commission to assist the Senators in identifying and screening candidates for vacancies on the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Northern Districts of Ohio. The Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit appointed Mark as one of the three Ohio designates to the Life Member Committee to the Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio appointed Mark to a special committee to address reforming judicial elections in Ohio. He is a former Board Member of the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, which serves as the umbrella organization for legal aid funding in Ohio. Mark is an active member of the Antitrust Section of the American Bar Association, a former Chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Antitrust Committee, and he maintains an active antitrust litigation practice.

