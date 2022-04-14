Marsh McLennan Appoints Katherine J. Brennan Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, announced the appointment of Katherine J. Brennan as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. She will report to Dan Glaser, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan, and will join the Company’s Executive Committee. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Brennan will lead Marsh McLennan’s global legal, compliance and public affairs function, which supports the Company’s four businesses, Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. She will also continue to lead the Company’s ESG efforts.

“Kate is a remarkable leader and lawyer, who has grown throughout her career here. Her experience leading a range of complex legal, compliance and regulatory matters on behalf of the Company makes her the ideal candidate for this role,” said Mr. Glaser. “We’re fortunate to have a colleague with her knowledge, integrity and commitment poised to take on this critical position.”

She succeeds Peter J. Beshar, who has served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel since 2004. Last fall, Mr. Beshar was nominated by President Biden to serve as the General Counsel of the U.S. Department of the Air Force. Yesterday, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed his nomination.

“On behalf of our 83,000 colleagues, I want to express my gratitude to Peter for his leadership and devotion to the company throughout nearly 20 years,” said Mr. Glaser. “Peter has embodied our commitment to advancing good and tirelessly promoted the Company’s reputation, helping us grow and thrive. He has also been a champion of ethics, strong and effective governance practices, and environmental and social causes. He leaves an amazing legacy at the Company. We wish him continued success as he serves the United States at a critical moment.”

Ms. Brennan has held several legal and compliance leadership roles at Marsh McLennan, serving most recently as General Counsel, Marsh LLC. She also served as Deputy Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer for Marsh McLennan from 2017 to 2021, and prior to that, as General Counsel of Guy Carpenter.