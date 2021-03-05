Martin Polanco on Relaxation Techniques to Aid Wellbeing During COVID-19

Avoid the temptation of taking shortcuts to overcome stress as many people might take up drinking or smoking that provides some temporary relief from stress.

No one ever thought how the COVID-19 pandemic would have far reaching effects on our lives that are no less dangerous than the disease. Our lives have become less interesting and causing unhappiness as we try to cope with the pandemic by following strict home isolation and physical distancing measures. Everyone is feeling suffocated despite staying at home because of the truncated lifestyle fraught with several restrictions that prevent us from leading the kind of lives we enjoyed before the pandemic. Added to this is the economic uncertainty that does not show any encouraging signs of improvement. People are yet to recover from the shocks of job loss, furloughs, layoffs, and business closures. Overall, we are under tremendous stress due to disrupted routines and an uncertain future that makes us feel sick due to stress even without the virus, explains Martin Polanco.

The tips discussed in this article should help you stay healthy amid the pandemic threat and give you the strength to overcome the crisis successfully.

Stay away from alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine advises Martin Polanco

Avoid the temptation of taking shortcuts to overcome stress as many people might take up drinking or smoking that provides some temporary relief from stress. Some might even experiment with recreational drugs that lure people to a world of fantasy. But these are dangerous solutions to the crisis that we are facing because the remedy can be more hazardous than the disease itself. Too much alcohol is bad for your health as it can only make you feel more depressed. Similarly, tea and coffee taken frequently can be harmful because caffeine’s apparent stimulating effect goes away soon, and it proves counter-productive in combating stress.

Similarly, beware of consuming too much added or free sugar in foods like salad dressings and bread as it can result in energy crashes and intensify fatigue.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation or lack of sleep is a cause of various diseases as it upsets the body’s rhythm and builds up more stress. When your mind is under too much stress, it becomes difficult to relax and obstructs the natural process of falling asleep. Prepare well before going to bed so that your body and mind are ready to relax, and you will fall asleep soon after hitting the bed. Stay relaxed when you go to bed and create a tranquil environment in the bedroom that exudes peace and quietness by removing all elements that can trigger stress. Since evening, stop drinking beverages that contain caffeine or alcohol as these can obstruct your body and brain from relaxing. When going to bed, stay light-hearted and think about things that make you happy.

Practice relaxation

To reduce stress, you must have a relaxed mind that you can achieve by practicing relaxation techniques that make you feel a happy as a butterfly. Focus on some words of phrases that exude positivity and happiness like ‘peace,’ ‘calm,’ ‘love,’ and utter some words like ‘grant me serenity,’ which are self-affirming. Concentrating on the words will prevent your mind from wandering.

Practicing relaxing takes time to acquire the skills, and do not give up because the results are bound to show up if you stick to the schedule.