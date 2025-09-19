Matt Newton Named 2025 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE Attorney in Real Estate and Land Use

He is one of 92 attorneys named to the list from across Florida who has demonstrated exceptional legal knowledge and leadership in sustainable land use, property development, land use regulation, and real estate transactions.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Matt Newton has been recognized as a 2025 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate/Land Use Attorney by Florida Trend magazine. He is one of 92 attorneys named to the list from across Florida who has demonstrated exceptional legal knowledge and leadership in sustainable land use, property development, land use regulation, and real estate transactions. This honor highlights Matt’s exceptional legal skill, deep technical knowledge, and unwavering commitment to his clients and communities.

“Matt’s recognition as a Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE attorney is a testament not only to his mastery of real estate and land use law but also to his dedication to advancing the interests of the clients and communities he serves,” said Sam Queirolo, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “We are proud to see his work honored on this statewide platform.”

Communities and businesses across Florida turn to Matt when navigating some of the most challenging issues in City, County, and Local Government Law, a field in which he is Board Certified by The Florida Bar. His practice spans the full range of real estate and land use matters, including community planning, zoning applications, permitting, exaction controversies, preemption questions, and separation-of-powers disputes.

Matt is known for his ability to translate complex legal concepts into logical, compelling, and accessible arguments before tribunals. His approach—marked by meticulous research, thorough preparation, and a genuine passion for the subject matter—gives clients a distinct advantage in achieving their goals within Florida’s evolving legal landscape.

“Lawyers operate in the service industry,” said Matt. “I could not have this professional recognition without clients that trust me with the privilege to turn their visions into reality. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to help guide the future of our state.”

The Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate/Land Use Attorneys awards spotlight legal professionals who have proven their ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and to advance smart growth and responsible development that positively impacts individuals, businesses, and communities throughout the state.

