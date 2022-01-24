McAdam Financial Sued for Allegedly Sexually Hostile Work Environment

The lawsuit alleges these assaults were the result of McAdam Financial’s sexually charged, discriminatory work atmosphere in which male supervisors often discussed the appearances of female coworkers.

Wigdor LLP represents Jane Doe 1 in the recent lawsuit filed in the SDNY against McAdam Financial, a growing financial advisory firm with offices in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and Tysons Corner, VA.

Our client alleges McAdam Financial’s sexually hostile work environment led to her being raped by Defendant Charles Norfleet, a supervisor in the Boston office, following a company-sponsored outing in June 2021.

Appallingly, as alleged, a nearly identical incident occurred just two weeks earlier when another female employee at McAdam Financial was sexually assaulted by Norfleet. As alleged, both women were plied with alcohol at company-sponsored events and likely slipped a date rape drug before they woke up in his apartment, unsure of how they got there.

The lawsuit alleges these assaults were the result of McAdam Financial’s sexually charged, discriminatory work atmosphere in which male supervisors often discussed the appearances of female coworkers. As alleged, Norfleet had a reputation among female employees for engaging in inappropriate behavior, and supervisory employees had observed Norfleet sexually harassing and physically touching female employees at other company-sponsored events, yet the company did nothing to stop him.

Ms. Doe 1 is represented by Wigdor LLP Partner Jeanne M. Christensen and Associate Lindsay M. Goldbrum.

Statement from Jeanne M. Christensen, Partner at Wigdor LLP:

“By allowing a sexually charged work culture, McAdam Financial created an atmosphere in which a male supervisor was emboldened to sexually assault a junior female employee. There is no excuse for this sickening level of negligence. We intend to hold McAdam Financial and Charles Norfleet fully accountable for the extreme harm they have inflicted upon our client, Jane Doe 1.”