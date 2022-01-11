McDonald’s Workers Strike to Protest Workplace Harassment

In February, the manager followed the teen into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

According to The Seattle Times, McDonald’s workers protested in over 10 major cities in the United States. They walked off the job and claimed a systemic and ongoing problem of sexual harassment and violence in select McDonald’s chains. Some of the cities included Chicago, Houston, Miami, Detroit, and others. The protests were initiated by labor groups $15 and a Union.

Since 2018, McDonald’s workers have performed strikes over five times over claims on inadequate efforts to stop sexual harassment in its stores. At least 50 workers have filed charges against McDonald’s alleging verbal and physical harassment over the last five years.

As a result of these strikes, McDonald’s announced that would require sexual harassment training, reporting procedures for complaints and annual employee surveys at its 40,000 stores worldwide starting in January 2022. Though a step forward, many employees are demanding accountability from McDonald’s direct employees who are committing the harassment.

A lawsuit filed last in late 2021 by a teenage McDonald’s employee and her parents, alleging the manager abused and harassed the teenager and other underage employees, but there was no investigation by store leadership or McDonald’s despite their complaints to the manager who hired them. In February, the manager followed the teen into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Why sexual harassment should be taken seriously.

If left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive that the threatening messages to be harassment. Washington Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

