McKeen & Associates Named to Best Law Firm and Best Lawyers Lists

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers recently named McKeen & Associates to its Best Law Firms ranking for 2022. Firms included in the rankings must have at least one attorney recognized as a Best Lawyer for 2022. McKeen & Associates attorneys Brian McKeen, Jody Aaron and Norman Rosen were all named as 2022 Best Lawyers.

McKeen & Associates was named as a Tier One Best Law Firm in the categories of Medical Malpractice, plaintiff and Personal Injury, plaintiff. Brian McKeen, Jody Aaron and Norman Rosen were all named to the Best Lawyers list under the category of Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. Additional Brian McKeen was named a Best Lawyer in the category of Personal Injury Litigation, plaintiff.

After determining eligibility, Best Law Firms are chosen based on confidential client and professional reference surveys which addresses firms’ responsiveness; expertise; understanding of a business and its needs; cost-effectiveness; and civility.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.