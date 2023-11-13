McKeen & Associates Named to Top Lawyers and Best Law Firm Lists

Professional Research Services created the Top Lawyers List research based on an online peer-review survey sent out to certified lawyers within the metro Detroit area.

DETROIT – Dbusiness magazine named Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates, to its Top Lawyers 2023 list in the categories of Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury. Further, McKeen & Associates was named a Best Law Firm for 2023 through Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers’ law firm rankings are based on client and professional reference feedback, industry leader interviews and feedback and Best Lawyers’ own research.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.