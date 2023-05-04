McKeen & Associates Promotes Attorneys to Co-Vice Chairs of Executive Committee

“Not only are Steven and Kenneth great attorneys, but they have demonstrated leadership skills and have become valuable resources to the firm,” says McKeen.

DETROIT – Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates recently announced the promotion of attorneys Steven Hurbis and Kenneth Lee to Co-Vice Chairs of McKeen & Associates Executive Committee.

McKeen has also named McKeen & Associates attorney Laura Jones and office administrator Mark Hendrixson to the committee as representatives.

“Not only are Steven and Kenneth great attorneys, but they have demonstrated leadership skills and have become valuable resources to the firm,” says McKeen. “Their decision-making in a wide variety of matters including staffing and organizational issues has been a tremendous help as the firm continues to grow.”

Hurbis joined McKeen & Associates after graduating from the University of Illinois College of Law and has distinguished himself in several high-profile medical malpractice cases and obtained large settlements and verdicts. Among other honors, Super Lawyers has named Hurbis a Rising Star.

Lee joined McKeen & Associates in 2015, after practicing business litigation at another firm upon graduation from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He has been involved in several high-profile cases and obtained large settlements and verdicts. Among other honors, Lee was recently named a Super Lawyer.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others, particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.