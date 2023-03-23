McKeen & Associates Secured 5 of 13 Michigan Lawyers Weekly Top Verdicts/Settlements for 2022

“Our mission is to fight for our clients and their families who have suffered injuries and death due to the negligence or mistreatment of others,” said Brian McKeen, managing partner and founder.

DETROIT – McKeen & Associates recently was featured in Michigan Lawyers Weekly for securing five of the 13 top verdicts and settlements reported to the legal trade publication for 2022.

The five cases were:

$10 million settlement, the second largest reported to the publication, for a woman who suffered an injury from a gynecological procedure.

$10 million settlement, on behalf of a minor who suffered a brain injury during a surgical procedure.

$9.775 million on behalf of a child who suffered brain damage due to inadequately monitoring blood sugar during cardiac catheterization.

$9 million for the death of a man who died due to failure to diagnose and treat aortic dissection.

$8.5 million for a birth injury resulting from negligent actions during labor.

“Our mission is to fight for our clients and their families who have suffered injuries and death due to the negligence or mistreatment of others,” said Brian McKeen, managing partner and founder, McKeen & Associates. “We cannot take away their pain and suffering, but we can advocate for compensation to alleviate their financial hardships and provide for the care and equipment needed to make their lives more comfortable going forward.”

