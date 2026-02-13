McKeen & Associates Welcomes Four New Attorneys

“Each of these attorneys shares our mission of holding the negligent accountable and giving a voice to those who have been harmed,” says Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner.

DETROIT, Mich. – Furthering the Firm’s dedication to advocacy and the pursuit of justice for victims, McKeen & Associates is pleased to announce the hiring of four new associates: John Carley, Angela Hammoud, Rachel Jump and Ian Wendrow.

Following successful tenures as law clerks for the firm, John Carley, Rachel Jump, and Ian Wendrow passed the Bar examination and transitioned to licensed attorneys. During their time as clerks, all three gained extensive hands-on experience working on complex medical malpractice matters, demonstrating exceptional legal acumen, dedication, and compassion for clients.

The firm also welcomes Angela Hammoud, an experienced attorney specializing in medical malpractice litigation. Angela brings valuable insight that strengthens the firm’s ability to handle high-stakes, complex cases. Furthermore, as an Arabic speaker, she enhances the firm’s capability to continue its service to a diverse range of clients.

“These additions reflect our commitment to excellence, mentorship, and client-centered advocacy,” says Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner. “Each of these attorneys shares our mission of holding the negligent accountable and giving a voice to those who have been harmed.”

About McKeen & Associates

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.