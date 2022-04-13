McKeen & Associates Welcomes New Attorney

Mckeen & Associates announced the addition of a new attorney to its legal team, Leon Walsh.

Walsh has experience as a medical malpractice attorney in Michigan, as well as previous experience as a civil litigation associate and assistant public defender in Florida. Walsh is a graduate of Western Michigan University and Florida State University College of Law, where he was a College of Law Ambassador and received the Distinguished Pro Bono Award.

Walsh holds several bar and professional association memberships and has received many recognitions, including the American Association for Justice’s New Lawyers’ Division Above and Beyond Award.

“I am thrilled Leon chose to join our firm,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “Leon’s experience and skill will make him a great addition to our legal team.”

Leon is a resident of Farmington Hills.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.