McKeen Attorneys Named to Leading Lawyers, Best Lawyers Lists

McKeen & Associates attorneys were recently named as Leading Lawyers for 2020 and Best Lawyers for 2021. A Leading Lawyers distinction comes from peer recommendations and Leading Lawyers Advisory Board approval. A Best Lawyers recognition is based on peer review.

This is the seventh year in a row that Brian McKeen, managing partner of McKeen & Associates; Jody Aaron; and Norman Rosen were chosen for the Leading Lawyers recognition. All three were named in the categories of Personal Injury Law: General and Personal Injury Law: Professional Malpractice. Additionally, McKeen was named under the category of Personal Injury Plaintiff’s Law: Product Liability.

Aaron, McKeen and Rosen were also named as Best Lawyers for 2021. All three were recognized under the Medical Malpractice Law: Plaintiffs category. Additionally, McKeen was also named under Personal Injury Law: Plaintiffs.

It is the third year in a row John LaParl, Jr. earned the Leading Lawyers distinction. He was named in the category Personal Injury Law: Professional Malpractice.

This is the inaugural year as a Leading Lawyer for Paul Broshay and J. Kelly Carley. Both were named under the category Personal Injury: Professional Malpractice. Additionally, Broshay was named under the category Civil Rights/Constitutional Law and Carley under Personal Injury: General.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.