McLaughlin & Stern Files Class Action Against United Airlines for Unpaid Wages Owed to Flight Attendants

Westfield, NJ – McLaughlin & Stern, LLP announced that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of current and former United Airlines flight attendants working in New Jersey. The complaint alleges that United Airlines has engaged in systematic wage violations by failing to compensate flight attendants for all hours worked, including overtime pay.

The complaint states that United compensates flight attendants only for “actual” flight time, which is defined as the period between the closing of the aircraft door at departure and the opening of the door upon arrival. This practice excludes numerous essential duties that flight attendants must perform, including pre-flight check-ins, boarding and deplaning passengers, conducting safety checks, waiting during layovers, and assisting passengers outside of the narrow “flight time” window.

By failing to account for these hours, the complaint alleges that United has deprived flight attendants of millions of dollars in wages and overtime compensation in violation of New Jersey wage and hour laws.

“This case is about ensuring that flight attendants, who are the backbone of passenger safety and customer service, are paid fairly for all of the work they perform,” said Brett R. Gallaway, Esq., Partner at McLaughlin & Stern. “United Airlines has profited immensely while refusing to pay its flight attendants for substantial hours of work that are required and controlled by the company. We look forward to securing justice for our client and the class she represents.”

The suit, brought on behalf of named plaintiff Ava Lawrey and more than 1,000 United flight attendants based out of Newark Liberty International Airport, seeks unpaid wages, overtime compensation, liquidated damages, attorneys’ fees, and injunctive relief to prevent future violations.

