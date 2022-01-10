“McWalkout” Raised Awareness of Sexual Harassment in Houston

These are people’s sons and daughters – hardworking youngsters who are working their first-ever jobs in many cases.

McDonald’s employees across the nation held a mass walkout that affected many establishments throughout America’s biggest cities, including Houston. This “McWalkout” was to raise awareness of sexual harassment, which many employees claim is rampant in McDonald’s establishments today. This is largely a response to the company’s refusal to accept liability for instances of workplace sexual harassment in the past.

Everyone has the right to take legal action if they have been sexually harassed at the workplace. It doesn’t matter if you’re a secretary at a major investment firm on Wall Street, or whether you’re a fry cook at a McDonald’s in Houston. Everyone should be treated equally in this country, and everyone should have the right to sue their employer for creating a toxic work environment that permits sexual harassment. If you’re serious about taking legal action, get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Texas at your earliest convenience.

Enough is Enough

McDonald’s employees have had enough. The fact that a registered sex offender was hired as a manager at a Pittsburgh McDonald’s before raping a 14-year-old seems to have been the final straw. The facts are slowly coming out, and it seems as though teens working in these establishments are regularly groped and sexually harassed. These are people’s sons and daughters – hardworking youngsters who are working their first-ever jobs in many cases. One employee stated that “Nothing will change for me, or millions of other workers like me, until we use our collective voice to make change happen.”

When Did the Walkout Happen?

The walkouts held Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 across ten of America’s biggest cities, including Houston.

McDonald’s Employees Are Also Fighting for a Higher Wage

This walkout was organized by a group called Fight for $15, which has previously set up walkouts related to the demand for a minimum hourly wage of $15 per hour.

The Response From McDonald’s

McDonald’s has stated that it will investigate all allegations of sexual harassment and train franchisees and operators to company harassment in the workplace. However, employees seem to think that this just isn’t good enough.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’re serious about suing your employer for sexual harassment, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Houston. Walkouts may be effective in drawing attention to the issue, but they will not provide you with monetary compensation for everything you’ve been forced to go through. They also fail to hold bad actors accountable for their misconduct. In contrast, a sexual harassment lawsuit allows you to receive a settlement and hold guilty parties accountable. Book your consultation today.