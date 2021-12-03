Medical Malpractice Lawsuit Filed After Death of 49-Year-Old Father

Wife of deceased Jeffrey Brown secures Bell Law Firm following unnecessary bowel surgery and failure to treat deadly bowel leak.

Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm confirmed the filing of a medical malpractice lawsuit on behalf of Cory Brown in Muscogee County, against St. Francis Health LLC, LifePoint Health Inc., Emory Healthcare Inc., Columbus Surgical Specialists LLC, Southeastern Hospitalist Services PC, and others, following negligence leading to the death of her husband, Jeffrey Brown.

In November 2019, during a minimally invasive procedure, surgeon William Taylor removed a cancerous growth from Jeffrey’s rectum. A few days later, a pathologist confirmed that the entire growth had been removed without leaving behind any cancerous tissue. Nevertheless, by misrepresenting the pathologist’s findings, Dr. Taylor persuaded Jeffery to undergo lower anterior resection (“LAR”) surgery—a major surgery to cut out part of the rectum and colon. On December 13, 2019, Dr. Taylor performed the unnecessary LAR surgery on Jeffrey at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Three days later, fecal matter appeared in Jeffrey’s surgical drain. Although the drainage was an obvious sign that feces was leaking from Jeffrey’s bowel into his abdominal cavity, Dr. Taylor and intensivist James Hull did nothing for about 30 hours to repair the leak. In fact, for nearly 24 hours, Dr. Taylor and Dr. Hull failed even to obtain a CT scan, which would have quickly and definitively confirmed the leak. By the time Dr. Taylor performed a follow-up surgery to repair the leak, Jeffrey was critically ill with septic shock.

Three days later, Jeffrey died at St. Francis Hospital from multi-system organ failure. Jeffrey was survived by Cory, as well as a 25-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

“This case raises serious issues of negligence, civil battery, and medical ethics,” states Lloyd Bell. “First, for no medically valid reason, Dr. Taylor performed major bowel surgery on Jeffrey without obtaining his actual informed consent. Second, Dr. Taylor and others inexplicably failed to provide Jeffrey emergency treatment when his bowel had an obvious leak. Jeffrey was a 49-year-old husband and father. His death is a tragedy that should never occur—and that would not have occurred had Dr. Taylor and others done their jobs consistent with the standards of care and ethics.”

To review the complete filing, click here. For more information about Bell Law Firm’s success in helping victims of wrongful death, visit www.belllawfirm.com/results.

About Bell Law Firm

