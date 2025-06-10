Michele Leo Hintson Named 2025 Finalist for Women Who Win by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth 

The Women Who Win awards program celebrates female leaders who are making lasting impacts in their industries and communities.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner and Management Committee Member Michele Leo Hintson has been named a 2025 finalist for Women Who Win, an esteemed recognition by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth that honors influential women leading the way in business, mentorship, and philanthropy across the Tampa Bay region.

The Women Who Win awards program celebrates female leaders who are making lasting impacts in their industries and communities, inspiring the next generation of women through their dedication, leadership, and service. Michele’s inclusion as a finalist reflects her extraordinary contributions to the legal profession and to Tampa Bay.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Michele is a seasoned complex commercial litigator and Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator. She primarily represents real estate developers, owners, contractors, sureties, manufacturers and distributors, and health care-related entities across all aspects of the litigation process. From real estate and commercial construction disputes to government contracts and contract negotiation, Michele brings a solutions-oriented mindset and a reputation as a zealous advocate for her clients both in and out of the courtroom.

She serves as a Board Member and is Immediate Past Chair of the Pasco Economic Development Council and has been actively involved with the Junior League of Tampa for years, where she previously served in various leadership roles. A member of the Tampa Bay community for almost her entire life, Michele is passionate about giving back to the region that helped shape her.

“Michele exemplifies the core values of leadership, integrity, and service,” said Jennie Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Her recognition as a Women Who Win finalist is a testament to the profound impact she has on our firm, our clients, and the broader community.”

