Michele Leo Hintson to Help Lead Pasco EDC’s Mission of Stimulating Balanced and Diversified Business Growth 

TAMPA, FL — Dedicated to advancing economic growth and prosperity in Pasco County, Shumaker Partner Michele Leo Hintson has been named Chair of the Pasco Economic Development Council (Pasco EDC) Board of Directors, where she will lead the organization towards continued success.

“We are here to serve and create opportunities for our business community,” shared Bill Cronin, President/CEO, Pasco EDC. “That would not be possible without our business leaders dedicating their knowledge and expertise to our mission. Michele has been an incredible member of our Board of Directors for five years now, and I look forward to working closely with her under her guidance this next year.”

Michele is poised to provide strategic guidance and insight to her role as Board Chair of the Pasco EDC. Her wealth of experience and strong track record of leadership include being a member of the Pasco EDC Board of Directors since 2017, where she has served as Vice Chair of the Board (2022) and Vice Chair of the Growth Task Force (2015 to 2016). In addition, Michele graduated as a member of the Leadership Pasco Class of 2013.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve alongside Michele this past year. She has been an outstanding advocate and representative of the Pasco EDC for many years. I am confident that in her upcoming role as Board Chair, the goals and mission of the Pasco EDC will be well served and advance to new levels of achievement,” said Mike Ross, outgoing Chair of the Pasco EDC Board and Managing Principal of Ardurra.

As Chair, Michele will play a pivotal role in overseeing Pasco EDC’s mission of stimulating balanced and diversified business growth in Pasco County. Under her leadership, Pasco EDC will be instrumental in working with the business community, creating job opportunities, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Pasco County residents.

“Pasco County is the eighth fastest-growing county in the United States, and I am passionate about its growth and success,” said Michele. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board, staff, and community partners to drive economic development initiatives that will benefit our residents and businesses. I will so enjoy gaining more insight about the splendor of Pasco County in my role with the Pasco EDC.”

Michele is seen as a leader both in the community and within Shumaker, where she serves as the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. With more than 20 years of experience, Michele is a seasoned business litigator and Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator who dedicates her practice to representing individuals and a variety of business disputes, with a focus on development, construction, and commercial matters. She also works closely with transactional attorneys to analyze risk during the inception of a business relationship and engages with clients in various industries before, during, and after litigation. Working with plaintiffs and defendants in litigation, she focuses on all aspects of the dispute resolution process.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.

About Pasco Economic Development Council

The Pasco Economic Development Council is committed to developing Florida’s most competitive climate for business growth by providing businesses that seek to start, move, or grow in the North Tampa Bay area a comprehensive suite of programs that can help them to reach their full economic potential. Since 1987, Pasco EDC has fostered a strong partnership funded by corporate and public investors focused on the economic vitality of Pasco County. Discover more at pascoedc.com.