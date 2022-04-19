Michigan Auto Law Announces 2022 Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship Winners

Two students to receive $500 each in scholarships.

Michigan Auto Law announced the Winners of its annual Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship. Michigan Auto Law attorneys offers this scholarship ever year to students who were victims of car accidents earlier in their lives and have bravely overcome their injuries while pursuing an education.

The winners this year are Olivia Gray, from Odessa, Florida, a senior at University of South Florida; and Lauren Koops, from Cypress, Texas, a sophomore at University of Texas at Austin.

In September 2021, Olivia Gray was hit by an impaired, speeding driver while waiting to cross the street. She suffered several injuries including a broken pelvis, a broken bone in her back, an exploded knee and a traumatic brain injury.

Lauren Koops was hit by a negligent driver while crossing the street in June 2020. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and severe injuries to both legs that required five subsequent surgeries.

“This scholarship has special significance to Michigan Auto Law based on our experience helping automobile crash victims,” said Steven Gursten, president and attorney at Michigan Auto Law. “An automobile crash can be a life-changing event and we applaud Olivia and Lauren’s perseverance and strength of character. Our hope is that by recognizing outstanding young people such as Olivia and Lauren we can provide inspiration and hope to others going through a difficult recovery after a car accident.”

Applications are open for the 2023 Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship and the deadline is December 31, 2022. To learn more about the scholarship and submission rules, please visit the Michigan Auto Law Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship page.

Michigan Auto Law is the state’s largest law firm specializing in automobile accident cases and No-Fault litigation and has consistently won the state’s largest verdicts on behalf of its clients. A full service firm representing clients throughout the state, Michigan Auto Law’s top-rated attorneys are specialists in helping people who have been injured in automobile, truck, motorcycle and bus accidents as well as personal injury accidents. For more information on Michigan Auto Law click here or visit www.michiganautolaw.com.