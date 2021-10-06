Michigan Auto Law Attorneys Earn Multiple Industry Honors

“The legal awards and honors that our attorneys receive are always nice, but they are more meaningful for what these awards and honors represent,” said Steven Gursten, Michigan Auto Law president.

Michigan Auto Law has announced that ten of its attorneys have recently been honored with the legal profession’s top awards, including 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers; 2021 Rising Stars; The Best Lawyers in America 2022 and 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Michigan Auto Law attorneys earned 15 awards altogether.

“The legal awards and honors that our attorneys receive are always nice, but they are more meaningful for what these awards and honors represent,” said Steven Gursten, Michigan Auto Law president. “In a legal profession consisting of too many injury lawyers and the ambulance chasers who practice law by mass volume to support big TV advertising and marketing campaigns, these legal honors and awards show how our attorneys at Michigan Auto Law have chosen to practice law a different way – and we feel a much better way for our clients who we are trusted to help.”

Gursten continued, “Significantly, these are not honors and awards that attorneys can buy. These are based on peer voting from attorneys and trial judges voting for the very best lawyers in Michigan.”

Here is the list of Michigan Auto Law attorneys and the awards they received:

Steven M. Gursten has been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America list annually for the past 15 years, named to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 14 years straight as well as included in Super Lawyers’ lists of the Top 50 and Top 100 lawyers in Michigan for the 11th straight year.

has been recognized on the list annually for the past 15 years, named to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 14 years straight as well as included in Super Lawyers’ lists of the Top 50 and Top 100 lawyers in Michigan for the 11th straight year. Lawrence E. Gursten has been listed on The Best Lawyers in America list annually for the past 15 years and recognized on the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 15 years straight.

has been listed on list annually for the past 15 years and recognized on the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 15 years straight. Kevin H. Seiferheld was recognized for the second time on the Best Lawyers in America list. He has also been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer and Rising Star for multiple years since 2011.

was recognized for the second time on the list. He has also been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer and Rising Star for multiple years since 2011. Thomas W. James was recognized for the first time this year on the Best Lawyers in America list. He has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for multiple years since 2010.

was recognized for the first time this year on the list. He has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for multiple years since 2010. Brandon M. Hewitt has been recognized as a Michigan Super Lawyer annually since 2013.

has been recognized as a Michigan Super Lawyer annually since 2013. Joshua R. Terebelo has been recognized on the list of Michigan Rising Stars for multiple years since 2010.

has been recognized on the list of Michigan Rising Stars for multiple years since 2010. Jordan M. Jones was recognized for the second time on the Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch list for 2022 and has also been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2015.

was recognized for the second time on the list for 2022 and has also been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2015. Jordan A.W. Barkey was recognized for the first time this year on the Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch list for 2022 .

was recognized for the first time this year on the . Alexander P. Kemp has been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2018.

has been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2018. Rick J. Houghton has been recognized on the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2014.

About Michigan Auto Law:

Michigan Auto Law is the state’s largest law firm specializing in car, truck and motorcycle accidents, with more than 50 years of experience and more million dollar auto accident settlements and verdicts for their clients than any other lawyer or law firm in Michigan. The firm helps injured people throughout the state. Michigan Auto Law’s top-rated attorneys have consistently been named by independent organizations as being among the “Best Lawyers” and “Best Law Firms” in not just in Michigan, but the entire U.S. For more information on Michigan Auto Law, visit www.michiganautolaw.com