Michigan Auto Law Expands West Michigan Operations

Michigan Auto Law is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new location in Grand Rapids. The new and expanded offices are located at 212 Grandville Ave. SW, Suite 105.

Michigan Auto Law, the state’s largest auto accident law firm has five locations throughout the state. It has outgrown its West Michigan office space twice since opening a location in the region more than 10 years ago.

A ribbon cutting ceremony January 28 will officially open the new Grand Rapids office suite and will be attended by local dignitaries as well as the attorneys who will be working from that office and members of the media. The law office includes the following Grand Rapids car accident lawyers :

Brandon Hewitt: Also the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Brandon is recognized as a Michigan Super Lawyer, a distinction bestowed on the top five percent of Michigan attorneys, and was also named one of West Michigan’s Top Lawyers by Grand Rapids magazine. He and attorney Rick Houghton successfully obtained the largest car accident jury verdict for pain and suffering in Ottawa County. Click here to learn more about Brandon Hewitt.

Thomas Baker: Tom has successfully secured substantial settlements and verdicts for his clients for more than 25 years. His previous experience as a defense trial attorney for two insurance defense law firms, provided him skills and perspective that have proven effective in maximizing value for clients. Click here to learn more about Thomas Baker.

Rick Houghton: An experienced trial and litigation attorney, Rick is committed to protecting the rights of injured car crash victims. Along with fellow attorney Brandon Hewitt, Rick secured the largest car accident jury verdict for pain and suffering in Ottawa County. Click here to learn more about Rick Houghton.

At the grand opening, informational materials will be made available about Michigan Auto Law’s legal services as well as the recent historic changes to Michigan’s No-Fault insurance law.

“Our growth in our West Michigan car accident law firm has come as a result of the people in Grand Rapids and West Michigan placing their trust in our ability to help them obtain the benefits they are entitled to after a car accident,” says Michigan Auto Law President and Attorney Steven Gursten. “We are proud to call Grand Rapids home and our expansion in the region will enable us to continue to help car accidents victims in West Michigan for many years to come.”

Michigan Auto Law is the state’s largest law firm specializing in automobile accidents and has consistently won the state’s largest verdicts on behalf of its clients. A full-service firm representing clients throughout the state, Michigan Auto Law’s top-rated attorneys are experts in automobile, truck, motorcycle and bus accidents as well as personal injury and no fault cases. For more information on Michigan Auto Law click here or visit www.michiganautolaw.com.