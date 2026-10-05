Michigan Doctor Convicted in Stimulant Distribution Case

Michigan doctor convicted after prosecutors linked him to illegal stimulant distribution.

A Michigan doctor has been convicted by a federal jury in a stimulant distribution case after prosecutors said he helped distribute more than 2 million stimulant pills through an online health platform. Jonathan Decker, 46, of Rockford, Michigan, was found guilty in the Western District of Michigan of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and six counts of distributing controlled substances. Prosecutors said Decker wrote prescriptions for Adderall and other stimulants, including methamphetamine and amphetamines, without examining patients in person. The case is part of a larger federal investigation into Done Global, a California-based digital health company. The DOJ said Decker is the 11th person convicted in a $100 million drug distribution and healthcare fraud case involving company officers, employees and medical providers.

According to prosecutors, people using the Done platform paid for access to stimulant prescriptions. The larger operation allegedly distributed more than 37 million Adderall pills to subscribers across all 50 states. The government said the company spent more than $40 million on social media advertising that promoted easy access to ADHD treatment. Prosecutors said some patients received stimulant prescriptions despite having other health problems that could be made worse by the drugs. In one case, Decker prescribed methamphetamine to a patient who had an active substance use disorder. The patient had asked for the drug and later told Decker that several pharmacies had refused to fill the prescription.

In another case, Decker prescribed Adderall to a patient diagnosed with schizophrenia. The patient’s mother had contacted Decker and Done to report the diagnosis and explain that the drug made the patient’s psychotic symptoms worse. Prosecutors said the prescription was still provided. The government also presented messages in which Decker discussed his prescribing practices and sought other medical professionals to join the operation. He received thousands of dollars in referral payments for bringing other providers into the stimulant distribution scheme, according to prosecutors. The case also includes allegations involving other Done executives. CEO Ruthia He and Clinical President David Brody were previously convicted and sentenced to prison. The DOJ said they were ordered to give up more than $90 million in company revenue and received prison terms of 72 months and 24 months, respectively.

Done Global itself has been charged with conspiracy to illegally distribute controlled substances, healthcare fraud and obstruction of justice. The company’s criminal case remains separate from Decker’s conviction. The jury’s verdict means Decker now faces sentencing in federal court. A sentencing date has not been set. Prosecutors said he could receive a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison. The final sentence will be decided by a federal judge after consideration of federal sentencing rules and other legal factors.

The DOJ said the stimulant distribution case is part of a broader effort to investigate healthcare fraud and illegal drug distribution. The department’s Healthcare Fraud Strike Force program has operated since 2007 and has charged more than 6,200 defendants accused of collectively billing federal health programs and private insurers more than $45 billion. The case also shows the way federal investigators have examined online health services that connect patients with medical providers and prescriptions. Prosecutors said the Done platform was used to reach patients throughout the country while allowing providers to issue stimulant prescriptions remotely.

Decker’s conviction adds another defendant to the growing federal case surrounding Done Global. The remaining legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the charges still pending against the company and any other parties involved.

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Doctor Convicted for Conspiring to Distribute Over 2 Million Stimulant Pills

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