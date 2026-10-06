Starbucks Sued Over Sugar-Free Protein Drinks

Consumers challenge Starbucks claims about sugar content in protein beverages.

Starbucks is facing a proposed class action lawsuit from consumers who say the popular coffee company wrongly labeled several new protein drinks as “sugar free” even though the beverages contain sugar from milk. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle and claims the labeling could mislead customers who are trying to cut back on sugar. The lawsuit is centered around eight drinks sold by Starbucks: Sugar Free Vanilla Protein Latte, Sugar Free Caramel Protein Latte, Sugar Free Vanilla Protein Matcha and Sugar Free Caramel Protein Matcha, all sold in either hot or iced versions. Not only are these items not sugar free, as currently being marketed, according to the filing, but a 20- or 24-ounce venti serving can contain as well as 13 to 21 grams of sugar.

The complaint argues that most people would not expect a drink described as “sugar free” to contain that much sugar. The lawsuit says federal rules do not allow a beverage to be called sugar free when it contains more than 0.5 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving. The complaint claims the Starbucks drinks do not meet that standard. This isn’t just a weight-watching concern, either. Diabetics and people with other health issues that require low sugar diets rely on companies marketing products as sugar free to protect their health. Very serious complications can result when these practices aren’t fully accurate or transparent.

The dispute comes as many consumers are paying closer attention to sugar in food and drinks, in general. The lawsuit says Starbucks was seeking to benefit from the growing number of people trying to reduce their sugar intake, especially amid the recent media popularity of GLP-1 products and increased. The consumers also claim the company did not provide certain disclaimers required under federal rules concerning whether the beverages are low-calorie products or intended for weight control.

Starbucks did not immediately provide a comment about the lawsuit. An attorney representing the consumers also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case seeks an unspecified amount of money for consumers and alleges false advertising and violations of state consumer protection laws.

The drinks were introduced in September 2025 as part of Starbucks’ updated menu under its “Back to Starbucks” plan. The company describes the beverages as protein-packed and says they contain no added sugar. Starbucks lists the calorie content of the venti drinks at between 270 and 340 calories, depending on the drink.

The difference between “no added sugar” and “sugar-free” is at the center of the dispute. Milk naturally contains lactose, which is a type of sugar. A drink can therefore contain naturally occurring sugar even when no additional sugar has been added during preparation. The lawsuit argues that consumers could reasonably understand “sugar-free” to mean the drink contains virtually no sugar at all.

The case is part of a larger wave of lawsuits involving food and beverage labels. Companies have faced legal complaints over claims such as “sugar-free” and “zero sugar,” including cases involving allulose, a sweetener that can be used in place of traditional sugar.

The Starbucks lawsuit does not establish that the company broke the law. The claims still must be considered by the court, and Starbucks will have an opportunity to respond. The outcome could depend on how the court interprets federal labeling rules, the wording used by Starbucks and what a reasonable customer would understand when seeing the drinks advertised.

The dispute also shows why wording on food and drink labels can matter to consumers. Terms such as “no added sugar” and “sugar-free” may sound similar but can have very different meanings. For people watching their sugar intake, the amount of naturally occurring sugar in a product can be just as important as whether extra sugar was added.

As the lawsuit moves forward, the court will determine whether the claims have merit and whether the affected consumers may seek damages. The case could also add to the growing legal debate over how food and beverage companies describe products designed for customers seeking lower-sugar choices.

Sources:

Starbucks sued over ‘sugar-free’ claims for protein beverages

Starbucks sued over sugar-free labeling on protein drinks

Starbucks sued over ‘sugar-free’ claims for protein beverages