Michigan Republicans Launch New Lawsuit Citing Bizarre Conspiracy Theories in Bid to Unseat Biden

The lawsuit–filed by a former Trump attorney–is riddled with spelling mistakes and seemingly implies that a deceased Venezuelan dictator had something to do with Biden’s win.

Michigan Republicans have filed another lawsuit demanding that a federal judge overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The Detroit News reports that the lawsuit, filed in federal court Wednesday night, appears founded on little besides conspiracy theories and patently false claims.

Troublingly, the complaint was lodged nearly two days after the Michigan State Board of Canvassers had finished and submitted its ballot certifications. Biden, notes the Detroit News, won the Mitten State by nearly 154,000 votes.

According to the News, the lawsuit itself was filed by six Republicans—three potential Electoral College electors, and three local party officials. Among their attorneys is Sidney Powell, who, at least in the past, worked closely with President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Powell’s arguments, as laid forth in the lawsuit, “[rely] heavily on speculation” about so-called “irregularities” in the Wayne County vote.

Wayne County hosts Detroit, Michigan’s largest and most populous city and among the largest majority-Black municipalities in the United States.

As a whole, Wayne County’s vote was overwhelmingly in favor of Biden.

Right-wing conspiracy theories, though, have claimed that county and city officials somehow managed to “rig” the historically Democratic stronghold against Trump. To that end, Powell and her allies have requested that the courts invalidate tens of thousands of legally-cast ballots.

“Relief sought is the elimination of the mail in ballots from counting in the 2020 election,” the lawsuit states. “Alternatively, the electors for the State of Michigan should be disqualified from counting toward the 2020 election.”

“Alternatively,” the suit suggests, “the electors of the State of Michigan should be directed to vote for President Donald Trump.”

Powell’s complaint also requests that Michigan impound its voting machines, then hand them over for “expert inspection.”

And, as an arguably humorous demand, the lawsuit wants Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, to “transmit” public, certified election results declaring Donald Trump the winner of the election.

Bloomberg.com notes that the lawsuit itself is somewhat difficult to read—the submission is marred by spelling errors and formatting mistakes. In one section, Powell asserted that “TheTCFCenterwastheonlyfacilitywithinWayneCountyauthorizedtocounttheballots,” with no spaces between any words.

Powell, adds Bloomberg, had submitted similar lawsuits in other states—those lawsuits, too, are riddled with spelling mistakes. In the case of a Georgia complaint, Powell appears to have repeatedly misspelled the word “district” in several different ways.

Interestingly, Powell has never provided proof for any of her claims—which range from “irregularities” with the Wayne County vote to bizarre allegations that Biden’s victory has something to do with deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

So devoid of substance are Powell’s allegations that she told Fox News to stop bothering her with its requests for corroborating evidence.

