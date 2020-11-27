Nearly 1 Million Sunbeam Crock-Pots Recalled Over Burn Injury Complaints

Crock-Pot is recalling almost 1 million crock-pots after receiving numerous burn injury reports.

Do you enjoy cooking with a crockpot? If so, this latest recall is for you. Earlier this week, the company that owns Crock-Pot recalled about 1 million pressure cookers that may pose a burn hazard. The recall involves the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers. They were “manufactured between July 2017 and October 2018,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC further stated:

“The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked…This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

So far the affected products have “received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first degree to third-degree burns,” the CPSC stated. For now, consumers who have the recalled cookers should discontinue using them in the pressure cooker mode. They should also contact Crock-Pot for a free replacement lid. ‘

When commenting on the recall, Crock-Pot said:

“All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards…However, Crock-Pot has identified that the lids of select 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers can detach during use if not used in accordance with the owner’s manual.”

According to the company, the new replacement lid will be redesigned to prevent the cooker from starting “unless the lid is properly locked.” As a result, the company said it hopes the new design changes “will help prevent misuses, including exceeding the maximum amount of liquids and improperly securing the lock mechanism before starting the pressure cooker.”

