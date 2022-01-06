Michigan Theater Hit with Massive Sexual Harassment Scandal

Many of the cases have been dismissed because victims took too long to come forward. The statute of limitations bars victims from taking legal action after a certain amount of time has passed.

The Purple Rose Theater in Michigan has been hit with a massive sexual harassment scandal. The artistic director has been forced to resign amidst complaints of a toxic, discriminatory, unsafe, and sexually abuse work environment. More details are coming out, but there is no shortage of actors who are willing to come forward with their own personal experiences. These accounts are quite shocking, and they remind us all that the arts community in Michigan is not immune to sexual harassment concerns.

If you have been sexually harassed at your workplace in Michigan, you need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible. Whether your harassment has taken place in a theater, a restaurant, or an office, it is always unacceptable. Furthermore, it is illegal. This means that you can file a lawsuit against guilty parties in order to recover a settlement and hold them accountable for their misconduct.

What is Going on at the Purple Rose Theater?

The Purple Rose Theater is located in Chelsea, Michigan. In 1995, Guy Sanville started working there as the artistic director. He held this position until November of 2021, when he was forced to resign amidst widespread accusations of abuse. Among other things, actors and other stage workers accused Purple Rose Theater of unsafe working conditions, psychological abuse, discrimination, wage violations, and much more. Many of these victims had allegedly suffered abuse while in the theater’s apprentice program.

Many of the accusations are of a sexual nature. Apparently, many of the apprentices were subjected to “inappropriate intimacy exercises.” One female apprentice has labeled Guy Sanville as an “aggressive and abusive misogynist.” She claims that the Artistic Director made “lewd and sexually abusive advances” towards female apprentices. This former apprentice also claims that he made inappropriate sexual comments about their bodies. She even states that he instructed an actor to appear nude on stage “just because he wanted to see her body.”

What Happens Now?

Many former apprentices and employees have banded together to hold the theater company accountable for this toxic work environment. The arbitration process has begun, although all of the victims have mutually agreed that they are “not in it for the money.” That being said, many of the cases have been dismissed because victims took too long to come forward. The statute of limitations bars victims from taking legal action after a certain amount of time has passed.

If you’ve been searching the Detroit area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are plenty of legal professionals ready and waiting to assist you. These experts can guide you towards a positive legal outcome. They can negotiate on your behalf, represent you in court, and handle the more complex aspects of your lawsuit while you focus on healing. Reach out today, book your consultation, and begin taking decisive legal action.