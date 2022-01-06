What Should an Employee Do if They Think They Have Been Harassed in Washington?

Lawyers who focus on harassment cases can argue for damages to compensate the victim for things like lost employment, lost wages, and even the costs of treatment such as therapy.

Seattle, WA – Most companies now take sexual harassment allegations very seriously. This is because they may have to pay out damages through lawsuits, and information about these problems that reaches the general public may cause severe reputational damage to the business. Because of these consequences, there are various safeguards in place to protect workers and prevent harassment from ever happening. In most cases, it is also beneficial for the victim to get an opinion from someone outside of their company, such as a licensed attorney who can file a lawsuit on their behalf if necessary.

Documenting the incident

The victim should do their best to record any relevant details about their incident of harassment. This can include who was involved, when and where the harassment took place, and other specific details that may have been recorded through communications, documents, or video surveillance. This will help give a clear and consistent account of what went wrong and give direction to anyone who investigates the claim.

Reporting illegal behavior

All employers should have a person or human resources department that can accept claims of harassment. This should be a neutral party who is not the person’s direct boss or supervisor. Once a report of sexual harassment is received, it should be taken seriously by the parties assigned to do the investigation. Their findings can be used to attempt to correct the situation and discipline anyone as necessary. In some cases, if the company does a good job of finding and eliminating the inappropriate behavior, no further action may be needed.

Notifying a labor board

There are certain agencies at the state and federal government level that can accept claims of harassment. The agency that receives the claim can vary based on the victim’s specific employer and situation. These government entities have the authority to investigate the claim and the employer, and take various remedial measures or issue fines and sanctions if necessary.

Sexual harassment lawsuits

As a procedural matter, agencies that investigate sexual harassment may issue a right to sue letter based on their findings or an inability to resolve the situation through other means. Lawyers who focus on harassment cases can argue for damages to compensate the victim for things like lost employment, lost wages, and even the costs of treatment such as therapy if the conduct by the defendant was severe and traumatizing. However, there are also damage caps in sexual harassment cases so the attorney should advise the client regarding the potential value of their lawsuit.

Finding a local sexual harassment attorney

