Michigan Workers’ Comp Lawyers Awards Annual Scholarship

Michigan Workers Comp Lawyers has awarded its annual essay-based $500 scholarship to Remy Oliver, a law student at William and Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Oliver’s essay gave an overview of Virginia’s Workers’ Compensation Act, which he concludes provides an overall “balanced” system – albeit with some room for improvement. “Workers’ compensation is a dance between employers and employees,” wrote Oliver. “Virginia appears to have found a pleasing rhythm that disadvantages neither party.”

“We are pleased to award Remy Oliver our scholarship as a tribute to his thoughtful insights into his state’s workers’ compensation system,” says Jeff Kaufman, attorney with Michigan Workers Comp Lawyers. “Each state’s laws differ significantly on levels of coverage. Our attorneys champion the Workers’ Comp rights of injured employees here in Michigan. We encourage all law students to explore and learn more the field of workers’ compensation law.”

Applications are now being accepted for the Michigan Workers Comp Lawyers’ 2022 scholarship. It is open to 1L, 2L and 3L students who are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident currently enrolled in an ABA-accredited U.S. law school.

Applicants must submit the following items:

A completed application

A copy of a current academic transcript with the name of the applicant and law school

An essay of not more than three to four pages outlining your point of view on how the applicant’s home state’s current laws impact employees’ legal rights regarding workplace injuries. Do you feel your state’s laws are too strict or too lenient regarding workers’ compensation?

All application materials must be emailed or faxed on or before June 1, 2022. Fax to the attention of Jeff Kaufman at 248-539-9322 or email all documents to admin@workerscomplawyerhelp.com. Any questions can also be sent to that email address.

