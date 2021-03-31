Midwestern Pet Foods Recalls Certain Pet Food Products Amid Salmonella Concerns

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain pet food products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling certain pet food products over concerns that they may be contaminated with salmonella. The voluntary recall was announced over the weekend and includes products that were produced at the Monmouth, Illinois facility, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA further noted in the announcement “that hundreds of pets were killed or fell ill after consuming” some of the company’s products.

At the moment, the recall includes dog and cat food sold under the following brands: CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian. The products were shipped to retailers across the country. A detailed list of the recalled products can be found here.

Salmonella can be particularly dangerous to dogs and cats and may cause a host of unpleasant symptoms, including lethargy, diarrhea, fever, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Owners who handle the contaminated products may also experience unpleasant symptoms, especially if they don’t wash their hands thoroughly after handling the products. To make matters worse, the FDA said, “Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

For now, retailers are being instructed to remove the recalled products from their shelves immediately. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455.

