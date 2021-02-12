Mike Giannulis on Scaling Up Strategies through the Resourceful Use of Your Employees

Growth in a business sees ups and downs. Strengthening the internal factors of the company provides you with the power of coping with the threats.

Each one of the staff and faculty members is a leader themselves. A business owner should understand that he cannot succeed without their help. A business’s success depends on the total value that each employee of the company creates, coupled with that of their partners. You should chalk up your victory to the knowledge and leadership skills of the entire team.

Recognizing the Employees is Vital

Employees are the stars by which a business navigates. As you financially invest in a person, they will look for a return on the investment. If you give your employees the value they deserve, they will remain emotionally invested and contribute wholeheartedly towards expanding your business. Satisfied employees will passionately share your vision. They will dig deep to make your business thrive.

Michael Giannulis states that the values a customer sees in the company are mostly due to their experience with your sales staff. Therefore, recognize your employees for the efforts they put into making your company achieve greater heights.

A few financial investments you can do in your employees are as follows:

Pay premiums for their health care.

Offer prescription drugs. Since generic medications cost reasonable in comparison to the brand name ones, you can opt for them.

Provide concierge services.

Reimburse for adoption costs.

Install on-site medical care facility in the office premises.

Offer fully paid sabbaticals to employees facing unforeseen difficulties and expenses.

Provide employees with pet insurance.

Apart from financial investments, other means are also significant

A small DIY employee library can also go a long way.

Customized workweeks are another option.

Mike Giannulis Suggests Taking Advice from Your Employees

Taking advice from your employees might seem silly as you might compare your designation and knowledge to theirs. However, an employee can view the company in a better way than you can. In other words, an employee can effectively point out the rights and wrongs in the firm, whereas you might provide excuses for the company’s weaknesses. Work and discuss with your employees about such pain points, and take their advice. Their advice might not occur as full-proof, but with the combination of their strategic solution and your business mind, you will appear to a correct and viable solution.

You can segment your employees into groups. Several vital groups will give you an idea of areas that you can discuss with the respective groups. For instance, asking an apprentice about the brand upliftment is not a good idea. The question is more suitable for someone working in the marketing department. Therefore, segmentation and targeting based on crucial matters are crucial to obtain fruitful results. Moreover, you can also conduct brainstorming sessions when a query arises. Such a step helps the employee realize that you value and consider their critical business decision-making processes.

Growth in a business sees ups and downs. Strengthening the internal factors of the company provides you with the power of coping with the threats. Using your employees as partners can help you in attaining your expansion goals faster.