Milky Way International Trading Corp. Issues Recall for Canned Corn Beef Products

Milky Way International Trading Corp. is recalling thousands of pounds of corned beef that weren’t properly inspected.

Milky Way International Trading Corp., based in Norwalk, California, recently issued a recall for an estimated 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products that did not undergo a proper inspection. According to the notice, which was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were “imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection.”

The notice said the corned beef products were imported between June 6, 2020 and January 21, 2021. All of the recalled products are labeled with ‘Australian Inspected, number 39’ and were shipped to retail locations across the country. A full list of the affected products can be found here.

The issue itself was discovered after FSIS received information from an industry representative “indicating that the corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection.” Fortunately, there have been no confirmed cases of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the products. For now, consumers who have the products in their homes should either toss them in the trash or return them for a refund.

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Ramita Garviso, MW Polar Consumer Relations Specialist, at (562) 921-2800, Ext. 160 or info@mwpolar.com.

Sources:

Milky Way International Trading Corp. Recalls Canned Corned Beef Products Imported Without Benefit of Inspection

300,000 pounds of canned corned beef recalled, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day