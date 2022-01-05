Milwaukee Demonstrators Join Nationwide Strike over McDonald’s Workplace Harassment Culture

As a result of these claims and protests, McDonald’s has promised to make all workers undergo anti-harassment training.

CBS 58 Newsroom – In October 2021, a small group of demonstrators showed up at a Milwaukee based McDonald’s. This group was part of a strike in a dozen cities across the country, demanding the company take action against the toxic culture at McDonald’s.

The fast food company has a long standing and strict policy against harassment, but protesters say the company has ignored dozens of complaints about harassment throughout the years. These claims include sexually enticing remarks, offensive language, and some incidents even escalating to more severe sexual crimes.

Additionally, low level crew members have seemed to endure the brunt of these incidents. Each of these low-level employees who have reported an incident have faced retaliation in the workplace.

As a result of these claims and protests, McDonald’s has promised to make all workers undergo anti-harassment training. This ruling comes in hopes of improving McDonald’s standards and creating a friendly environment for employees and customers. However, protesters remain skeptical and state that there has been no update on timing, enforcement or consequences for restaurants that don’t follow this requirement.

What to do if you face sexual harassment at the workplace

Nobody should have to face sexual harassment claims while trying to earn a living. Sadly, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive that the threatening messages to be harassment. Wisconsin Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in an academic setting or in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with human resources

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area.

File a lawsuit with the help of said attorney.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Natives who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled attorney today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases. Seek legal counsel in the city of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin today.