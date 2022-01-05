What is Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment in El Paso?

Quid pro quo means a “favor for a favor.”

The legal world is filled with Latin phrases like “quid pro quo.” For an average worker in El Paso who is just trying to earn a living, these Latin phrases can be needlessly confusing. However, quid pro quo sexual harassment is an important concept that you should be aware of, and laws the surround this concept can protect your rights. While there are many forms of sexual harassment in El Paso, quid pro quo sexual harassment is definitely one of the most common.

What Does Quid Pro Quo Actually Mean?

Quid pro quo is a Latin phrase, and it takes back to the Empire of Rome. The language the ancient Romans spoke is still used today in many intellectual disciplines, such as medicine, science, and of course, law. If translated literally, the phrase equates to “what for what” in English. A more accurate translation in modern parlance would be closer to something like “Tit for tat.” In other words, quid pro quo means a “favor for a favor.”

What is Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment?

Quid pro quo sexual harassment involves an exchange of “favors” between two unequal parties in the workplace. The classic example is a boss and an employee. The boss might hint or suggest that they are willing to give the employee a raise, promotion, or some other kind of work-related benefit in exchange for a sexual favor. It’s important to note that this kind of behavior is considered sexual harassment even if the sex acts are completely consensual. A worker who is in a position of power may not abuse that power to receive sexual favors from their subordinates. If they engage in this behavior, they are breaking the law.

