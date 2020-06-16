Miniware Teething Spoons Recalled Amid Breakage and Choking Concerns

Bonnsu is recalling certain teething spoons over concerns they may pose a choking hazard.

When it comes to a teething baby, most parents would try just about anything to offer their child some sort of relief, including teething spoons. For those who don’t know, teething spoons are typically made from silicone so teething children can safely chew on them. However, one brand of teething spoons was recently recalled over concerns that the spoon can break off in a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard. The recall involves about 32,200 Miniware teething spoons manufactured by Bonnsu.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “Bonnsu has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant’s mouth.” Even though the spoons are marketed as teething spoons, the company states on its website, “Please use these spoons as a training spoon, not as a teether.”

The affected spoons are sold in sets of two and come in aqua, gray, key lime, peach, lavender, and cotton candy colors. According to the notice, the spoons are also sold as “part of sets named First Bites, First Bites Travel Kit and Sip and Snack.”

