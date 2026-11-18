A gang member received a decade-long sentence after investigators uncovered fentanyl caches.

A Minneapolis gang member has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his involvement in a criminal conspiracy tied to the Lows gang, an organization connected to fentanyl sales and acts of violence. Deontae Jackson, 37, received the sentence after being convicted for his role in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy. He is the first of 14 defendants to be sentenced in the federal case, identified as United States v. Alowonle et al., case number 24-cr-293.

Court records show that Jackson was a Minneapolis gang member of, or associated with, the Lows beginning around 2009. His connection to the organization continued through at least April 2026. The gang was made up of several affiliated groups rather than operating under one formal structure. It also did not have a traditional initiation process for new members. Instead, members were expected to demonstrate their loyalty by what the group called “putting in work.” This could involve committing violent acts or participating in drug trafficking. Prosecutors described these activities as part of the gang’s efforts to maintain its operations and relationships among members.

Between February 2023 and May 2024, Jackson sold fentanyl as part of the gang’s drug distribution activities. The sales were made to benefit the organization, and the Lows gang’s trafficking operations involved more than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl during that period. Investigators uncovered evidence of Jackson’s involvement during a search of a residence in Fridley, Minnesota, on April 26, 2024. Jackson had been staying at the home, and officers searching his bedroom discovered approximately 945 pills marked M-30. The pills contained fentanyl and had a combined weight of about 94.5 grams. At the time, Jackson was wearing an electronic monitoring device because of a previous conviction involving a drive-by shooting connected to gang activity. After officers searched the Fridley residence, Jackson removed his ankle monitor in an attempt to keep authorities from tracking his location.

The investigation continued the following month when law enforcement officers located Jackson in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was staying in a hotel room with another member of the Lows gang and two other people. During a search of the room, officers found two separate bags containing M-30 pills. One bag held 2,599 pills weighing approximately 270.4 grams. A second bag contained 20 additional pills with a combined weight of about 2.08 grams.

The discoveries in Minnesota and North Dakota formed part of the evidence presented in the federal case. The investigation examined the gang’s activities, including its alleged use of violence and its distribution of fentanyl. Jackson’s sentence is the first imposed among the 14 defendants involved in the prosecution, while the other cases remain part of the broader federal proceedings.

Several federal agencies took part in the investigation. They included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation division, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Department of Justice officials and agency representatives announced the sentencing. The case was handled by the department’s Criminal Division, with federal investigators working across multiple jurisdictions to gather evidence about the gang’s activities.

Jackson will serve 10 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy. His sentencing marks the first outcome in a case involving 14 defendants accused of participating in the Lows gang’s criminal operations.

Sources:

“Lows” Gang Member Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For His Participation in a RICO Conspiracy

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