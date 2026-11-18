Federal authorities uncovered years of abuse after a drug arrest led investigators to disturbing evidence.

A 46-year-old Honolulu man has been sentenced to life in federal prison after being convicted of trafficking and sexually exploiting five underage boys in Hawaii over a two-year period. Federal officials announced the sentence on November 17, 2026, following a jury trial that found Darren Patrick Riley guilty on 12 counts connected to the abuse. Riley, who lived in Honolulu, was convicted of targeting boys between the ages of 14 and 16 on Oahu during 2019 and 2020. According to evidence presented in court, he used a dating app to find young victims and then contacted them repeatedly to gain their trust. Prosecutors said he took advantage of their personal struggles, offering money, gifts, electronics, and illegal substances to persuade them to meet with him.

The abuse involved several locations, including Riley’s apartment, his vehicle, beaches, and hotel rooms. Court testimony showed that he repeatedly pressured the boys into sexual encounters, even when they tried to refuse. In some cases, Riley gave victims substances that left them unable to protect themselves. One victim described losing awareness and drifting in and out of consciousness after receiving MDMA and other pills from Riley.

Investigators also found that Riley recorded sexual encounters and shared some of the videos. In one recording, a victim was instructed to state that he was 14 years old, which was his actual age at the time. Prosecutors described a pattern in which Riley used the boys’ financial problems and difficult home situations to make them more dependent on him.

The five boys named in the federal charges testified during the trial. However, information presented during sentencing showed that Riley had also engaged in, or attempted to engage in, similar behavior involving 12 additional minors. The judge considered this information when determining the punishment.

The case first came to the attention of federal investigators following Riley’s arrest at Los Angeles International Airport. The Drug Enforcement Administration took him into custody after he allegedly attempted to bring methamphetamine into Hawaii. A search of his phone uncovered a collection of illegal images and videos showing children being sexually abused, including very young children. That discovery led investigators to examine his activities involving minors and eventually resulted in the federal charges.

Riley also had a history of drug-related offenses. Before the current case, he was serving a period of federal supervised release in Honolulu following a drug trafficking conviction in California. Within about a month of beginning that supervision, he was caught with methamphetamine by federal probation officers and later stopped reporting to authorities. Investigators eventually located him after approximately two and a half months. He struggled with officers when they attempted to take him into custody.

His behavior during the court proceedings created additional problems. Riley repeatedly refused to appear for important hearings, including his arraignment, trial, and sentencing. When officers brought him into the courtroom, he engaged in disruptive actions, including refusing to walk, shouting, removing his clothing, and appearing unresponsive. During at least one effort to bring him before the court, he physically attacked several prison employees. The sentencing judge also found that Riley had given false statements under oath in written filings and during testimony connected to requests to exclude evidence from the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Riley to spend the rest of his life in prison, stating that the public needed protection because of his conduct and disregard for the law and for other people. Federal prosecutors said the sentence would prevent him from targeting additional children.

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Child Predator Deemed “Extreme Danger” Sentenced to Life in Prison For Relentlessly Sexually Exploiting Multiple Minors in Hawaii

Oahu Child Predator Deemed “Extreme Danger” Sentenced to Life

Honolulu man sentenced to life for trafficking, sexually exploiting boys