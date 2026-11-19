Court documents indicate that the Atlantic Asphalt hit the American Heritage at about 12:30pm on Friday; the collision occurred as cruise passengers were disembarking at the Thalia Street port terminal. Aside from leaving dozens injured, the port sustained extensive damage, which officials estimate will cost more than $1 million to repair.

New Orleans port officials have filed a lawsuit seeking at least $1 million in damages from the owner and operator of an asphalt tanker that crashed into a cruise ship on the Mississippi River last Friday.

According to The Guardian, the port has already obtained a federal court order authorizing the seizure of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. The Atlantic Asphalt struck the American Heritage while it was docked, causing the river boat to turn onto its size and capsize. At least 30 people were injured in the accident, though no fatalities were reported after a frantic—but ultimately successful—rescue effort.

The Guardian notes that the board of commissioners for the board of New Orleans filed the lawsuit in federal court on Friday, naming the Atlantic Asphalt as a defendant. Court documents list several co-defendants, including the ship’s owner, Nave Shipping SA, and management company Thome Ship Management.

Court documents indicate that the Atlantic Asphalt hit the American Heritage at about 12:30pm on Friday; the collision occurred as cruise passengers were disembarking at the Thalia Street port terminal. Aside from leaving dozens injured, the port sustained extensive damage, which officials estimate will cost more than $1 million to repair.

“The allision occurred as a result of the negligence, gross negligence, fault or carelessness of the Atlantic Asphalt, Nave Shipping, Thome (and potentially other parties not yet identified with responsibility for the operation, condition, crewing, and seaworthiness of the Atlantic Asphalt),” the lawsuit alleges. “As a result of the foregoing, the Atlantic Asphalt, Nave Shipping, Thome (and potentially other parties not yet identified with responsibility for the operation, condition, crewing, and seaworthiness of the Atlantic Asphalt) are solidarily liable for all damage sustained by the Board as described herein.”

The lawsuit repeatedly emphasizes that other defendants could be named as the investigation into the accident proceeds.

Capt. Melanie Burnham of the U.S. Coast Guard, who commands the branch’s New Orleans sector, told the Guardian that the investigation is still ongoing. While Burnham said it is too early to make a final determination on what went wrong, she said it appears that the Atlantic Asphalt experienced “some type of loss of steering” before the crash.

“Our top priority now is the safe removal of the hazardous material on board the American Heritage,” Burnham said. “It’s still pretty early. We are estimating about 16,000 gallons [of fuel] are still on board the American Heritage.”

In a statement to the BBC, Thome Ship Management said that its crew is safe and that the company is complying with all ongoing investigations.

“OSM Thome is fully complying with local authorities as they carry out the necessary investigations,” the company said in a statement.

Sources

New Orleans officials file $1m lawsuit after ‘Mississippi miracle’ tanker crash

New Orleans port files $1m lawsuit over ‘miracle on the Mississippi’ tanker collision