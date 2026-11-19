The state-required message will include a cautionary note from the U.S. Surgeon General stating that “excessive use” of social media “may be assigned with significant mental health harms.”

An internet trade group representing companies including Google and Meta has filed a lawsuit challenging a recently-enacted New York law that requires social media platforms to provide state-approved warning labels for young users.

According to The Hill, the lawsuit was filed late last week by NetChoice. Attorneys for organization claim that the new law violates the companies’ First Amendment rights.

The law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year, requires social media companies to warn about potential harms, including addiction, to young users. It is expected to take effect on January 1, 2027.

“Unlike a static warning on a product label, these warnings repeatedly interrupt users and block access to protected speech,” NetChoice said in its complaint. More specifically, the group claims that the law violates social media companies’ First Amendment rights by requiring them to display the state’s “preferred message” on addiction and safety.

The law, NetChoice lawyers allege, is “designed to block, burden, and browbeat social media users” by loading the warning label as they open an application and after using it for several hours within the course of the same day.

The state-required message will include a cautionary note from the U.S. Surgeon General stating that “excessive use” of social media “may be assigned with significant mental health harms.”

“The First Amendment forbids New York from forcing private speakers to serve as government mouthpieces, and that includes compelled state-scripted warnings on speech,” said Paul Taske, Director of the NetChoice Litigation Center.

NetChoice filed a similar lawsuit against California last month and recently secured an injunction against Colorado over its “nearly identical” law.

“New York has every right to share its views on social media, but it has no right to make private websites say it for them,” Taske said in a press release. “As we told California last month, the First Amendment is not a suggestion. A federal court has already struck down Colorado’s nearly identical law, and New York’s unconstitutional mandate should meet the same fate.”

The Hill notes that NetChoice’s lawsuit against New York is part of a growing struggle between states, consumers, and social media companies. Last month, West Virginia sued TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, over claims that the popular platform violated state consumer protection laws by deliberately incorporating addictive features into its application, thereby encouraging children to spend excessive amounts of time on the application.

Sources

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