In a press release, the Computer & Communications Industry Association said that the law will make it unnecessarily difficult for Alabama residents to access to digital applications.

A technology trade group representing companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple has filed a lawsuit challenging an Alabama law that requires users to verify their age before using their smartphone’s app store.

According to The Alabama Daily News, the law, proposed as House Bill 161 during last year’s legislative sessions, would require app stores to sort users into different age categories whenever they create a new account. If a user is under the age of 18, parents must set up a separate, linked account to approve certain downloads and in-app purchases. Re-authorization is mandatory whenever developers make significant changes to their applications.

Notably, House Bill 161 doesn’t require users to submit their government-issued identification cards; instead, it mandates “commercially available methods that are reasonably designed to ensure accuracy.” This requires either “affirmative age attestation by an individual who is reasonably believed to be the parent or legal guardian of the minor; and … other information collected in the ordinary course of account creation or use.”

The lawsuit claims that these rules, which not overly restrictive, contradict legal precedent on the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment forbids laws that require businesses to ‘card’ people before they can enter public libraries, bookstores, and community theaters,” the lawsuit alleges. And that fundamental speech protection applies as much in cyberspace as it does in the physical world.”

In a press release, the Computer & Communications Industry Association said that the law will make it unnecessarily difficult for Alabama residents to access to digital applications.

“[T]he law walls off virtually all mobile apps behind a series of verification and consent gates,” the trade organization said. “That includes apps that facilitate core political or educational speech; creative or artistic expression; religious instruction and information; or the exchange of ideas, information, and culture.”

CCIA President and CEO Matt Schruers said that nobody should have to provide identification to access app stores, particularly when they’re trying to access content that is already protected by the First amendment.

“Users should not have to provide ID to access information and applications online any more than they would to enter a bookstore. Alabama’s law would mean not only teens, but all internet users, would need to show government ID to prove their age before accessing information and apps,” Schruers said in a statement. “The First Amendment protects the rights of citizens of all ages to access information, and the rights of software distributors and developers to disseminate lawful speech.”

Sources

Alabama’s App-Store Age-Check Law Challenged as Unconstitutional

CCIA Files Lawsuit Arguing Alabama’s App Store Law Likely Violates First Amendment

HB161 ENGROSSED

Tech trade association files lawsuit against Alabama’s app store age verification law