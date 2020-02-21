Mobile Point of Sale: Clear Win-Win for Businesses and Customers

mPOS offers a wide variety of benefits including employee productivity, optimum staff utilization, improved customer experience, usage of actionable data and enhanced financial performance.

Consumerization is at an all-time high and so is the progress marked by the SMBs across the globe. Several technologies have played their role in elevating the SMB ecosystem but the aspect that matters most to them is ‘getting paid’. This is where Point of Sale or rather Mobile Point of Sale has made a remarkable mark. The handheld devices used for quick payment transactions are revolutionizing the business world where retailers are most excited to explore the opportunities offered to them by mPOS systems. Mobile payment capabilities have paved multiple ways for business owners as well as customers by streamlining and simplifying their entire purchase journey.

An mPOS is More Than Just Seamless Cashless Transactions



You need two basic things to make an mPOS work for you – Internet connectivity (though Wi-Fi or cellular service) and portable hardware that you can easily carry to process payments. The other crucial components are credit card reader, barcode scanner, card swiping software, mobile receipt printer and inventory management software. Together, these features empower your customers to make a secure transaction from anywhere and anytime while improving your overall business performance.

Apart from the flexibility and convenience that it provides to buyers while making a purchase, mPOS holistically enhances the overall customer experience in multiple different ways. Unlike a stationary cash register, an mPOS machine reaches where the customers are in order to ease out the sales transaction by helping customers avoid waiting in the queue. Mobile devices powered with mPOS systems are used by retailers for upselling and cross selling purposes. So, from taking customer orders in a crowded restaurant, to busting lines in a retail shop and enabling cashless payments without any rush or to allowing attendees of an event to make payments flexibly, an mPOS device comes with many possibilities.

mPOS offers a wide variety of benefits including employee productivity, optimum staff utilization, improved customer experience, usage of actionable data and enhanced financial performance. Altogether, it allows the SMBs to stay ahead of the competition.

Take a thorough look at the infographic to glean smart insights about the current mPOS industry status, the ongoing market shifts, and the future trends that are going to dominate the mPOS sector as a whole.