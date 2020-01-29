More Than 2,000 Pounds of Raw Ground Beef Recalled Due to Potential Plastic Contamination

Amity Packing Company Inc. is recalling certain packages of raw ground beef that might be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

If you recently picked up a package of raw beef from your local grocery store, you may want to check the label. Earlier this week, raw beef sold throughout Michigan and the surrounding states were recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with chunks of plastic. The USDA issued the following information about the recall:

“Amity Packing Company Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic.”

According to the recall notice, the affected products include the “1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing ‘Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF’ with lot code ‘0060,’ case code ‘11402’ and USE/FREEZE BY date of ‘01/31/2020’ on the product label.” Additionally, the products are labeled with the establishment number ‘EST. 619.’

The recalled products were available in retail locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The potential contamination was first discovered after Pre Brands LLC. “received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef.” Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the affected products. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.

