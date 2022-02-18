Morgan Foods Issues Recall for Skyline Chili Products Over Misbranding Concerns

Morgan Foods just announced a recall for certain Skyline chili products that were mislabeled and might contain undeclared allergens.

Morgan Foods, of Austin, Indiana recently announced a recall for certain cans of Skyline Chili Original Chili over misbranding and undeclared allergen concerns. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, about 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products are included in the recall.

According to the recall announcement, the affected products contain known allergens like milk, wheat, and soy that are not declared on the label. At the moment, the recall affects 10.5 oz cans “containing ‘Skyline Chili Original Chili’ with lot code ‘L2121.’” The product code printed on the bottom of the can is CHC8T UPY. The products were shipped to retailers across the country and have a Best-by date of December 21, 2023.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of anyone experiencing adverse reactions after consuming the products. If you have any questions or concerns about the recall, contact Bridget Castellini, Wordsmith Communications, (513) 515-9673 or bcastellini@wordsworthweb.com.

