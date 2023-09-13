Moses Luski Recognized for Exemplary Pro Bono Service, Inducted into the 2022 North Carolina Attorney Honor Society

Moses’ commitment to pro bono work aligns seamlessly with Shumaker’s core mission to be a positive and impactful difference maker for clients and in the communities it serves.

CHARLOTTE, NC —Shumaker Partner Moses Luski has been selected for induction into the prestigious 2022 North Carolina Attorney Pro Bono Honor Society. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Moses’ exceptional pro bono efforts and unwavering commitment to serving the community through legal advocacy.

“Moses’ commitment to pro bono legal service truly makes a difference in helping ensure access to justice for all in our state,” said Sylvia Novinsky, Director of North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center.

The North Carolina Attorney Pro Bono Honor Society was established to honor legal professionals who have demonstrated a profound commitment to providing legal assistance to underserved individuals and communities. Each year, a select group of attorneys are recognized for completing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services and their selfless contributions, and Moses is among the 513 attorneys receiving this distinguished honor.

“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the 2022 North Carolina Attorney Pro Bono Honor Society,” Moses stated. “Pro bono work is not only a professional responsibility but a moral obligation, and I am proud to contribute to the well-being of our community through the practice of law.”

Moses’ commitment to pro bono work aligns seamlessly with Shumaker’s core mission to be a positive and impactful difference maker for clients and in the communities it serves.

In addition, Moses leads by example helping charitable organizations with their real estate needs on a pro bono basis, including closing the headquarters of Opera Carolina and the local Make-A-Wish chapter and donating significant legal services to both projects, as well as assisting the Hebrew Cemetery Association, Habitat for Humanity, Charlotte Region, and Charlotte Ballet with their real estate needs.

