Most Common American Crimes

While no one wants a bad thing to happen to them, there’s nothing that can promise something won’t. However, rules and laws exist to dissuade those who intend to do wrong.

Although the United States of America is known as one of the greatest countries in the world, there are crimes that are committed within its borders. It would be nice to consider it a flawless country, but that is far from true. No person is perfect, meaning there are American citizens who do unlawful things, and some of these actions require rigorous punishment. Each crime is its own, meaning it tells its own story and carries its own consequence. There is no penalty button that can be pushed to punish each and everyone who has broken the law. Each felony must be studied and examined before declaring the penalty. Here are some of America’s most common crimes that are committed.

Drugs

There is little out there that can be considered scarier than drugs. They can alter a person’s life so much that they do not remember who they are, convincing them to do things they never would normally do. These substances come in various shapes and forms and can be bought illegally or medically. Because of the various wrongs that could occur from these things, it is one of the most dangerous felonies. Drug charges cover a variety of ground, but three of the most common are possession, selling, and trafficking.

Weapons

While the United States Constitution states that it is lawful for a person to own arms, that doesn’t mean just anyone can or should walk around with one. There are subsidiary rules and laws that must be followed if one wishes to own a firearm and various other types of weapons. Again, each state has the right to control these laws and ordinances. If one is found violating these rules though, the consequences can vary depending on the official charge.

DWI

Although it is one of the most well-known felonies across the country, drunk driving is one of the most common violations being committed. Each state has a different blood alcohol limit that is allowed, but every driver should be aware of that percentage. It’s wise to call a DUI Lawyer if you ever find yourself facing these charges as they can help determine what is legally allowed or not. Driving with alcohol in your system not only puts the driver at risk but the others who are on the roads as well. This bad decision can have lasting after-effects on more people than just you.

Robbery

Robbery can come in many forms and fashions. No matter what’s taken or where it’s been taken from, the charges for these cases are often quite severe. This felony is considered to be more offensive than theft, as robbery involves violence or threats of it. Robbery brings force into the equation, causing the situation to become more dangerous than stealing something and running.

Assault

Cases dealing with assault are generally put into two categories, aggravated and simple. While these are the two titling terms, there are several acts that could fall under these categories. Forms of sexual assault are some of the most common. Many generally believe that in order to be convicted of this felony there must be violence involved, but that isn’t always the case. Forceful threats and gestures can also be considered to be assault.

Homicide

While it is not something that likes to be talked about, murders are continuously occurring around the United States. Some are covered on the news while others may not be talked about. There are several different types of homicides, meaning there are various degrees of punishment depending on the act that was done. Each state reserves the right to decide what the final verdict will be. Some cases are justifiable, meaning the death was caused by self-defense. Each case must be thoroughly and carefully studied before any decisions can be made.

