With thousands of truck accidents taking place each year across the country, you are probably wondering what the most common causes of these accidents are. While many of the reasons for accidents taking place are quite obvious, there are a few which may surprise you. Today we’re going to share the most common causes of truck accidents in the US, all of which will require the help of an Atlanta truck accident lawyer if you are involved in one.

Driver Exhaustion

There’s no denying that truck drivers often spend long hours on the road and neglect to take adequate rest days or breaks. When you are driving and exhausted, you are much more likely to lose concentration, make a fatal error, or fall asleep at the wheel. For the other drivers on the road, this is a huge risk and one that causes thousands of accidents each year. If you’ve been in an accident as a result of another driver’s exhaustion, you’ll want to contact an Atlanta truck accident lawyer immediately to gather the evidence you need to support your claim. It’s important to note that truck drivers are governed by regulations and laws stating how much they can drive, however, these rules are still being broken regularly by big firms.

Distractions While Driving

With our increasing reliance on smartphones, distracted driving only continues to become a bigger problem on the roads today. Distracted driving is a term that can be used to describe any activity that takes the driver’s attention away from the primary task they should be focusing on. We know that driving for long distances each day can be incredibly boring, but that’s no excuse for texting, eating meals, or doing something else to keep you occupied. If you are a truck driver yourself, make sure you are pulling over to perform any of these tasks and take a break. When you are involved in an accident that was the result of distracted driving, an Atlanta truck accident lawyer will work with you to ensure you have the evidence you need to support you in court if needed.

Alcohol and Drug Abuse

The long days and nights of driving take their toll on drivers, which sadly leads to many drivers relying on alcohol and drugs to stay awake during their shift. While truck drivers are subject to regular testing and regulations surrounding drug and alcohol abuse, this still doesn’t mean everyone is driving safely. When drivers drink or take drugs, they are more likely to make dangerous lane changes and maneuvers or will drive at a faster speed than they usually would. After the drugs or alcohol wear off, they might then fall asleep at the wheel. If you believe this was the cause of an accident you were involved in, contact an Atlanta truck accident lawyer immediately, who can ensure the necessary tests are completed on the other driver.

Overtaking and Speeding

We all want to get home as quickly as possible after a long day on the road, and this, unfortunately, leads to many accidents on our roads. When truck drivers are working with a strict deadline or need to make a delivery before a store closes, they might try to make it by increasing their speed. This pressure on truck drivers often leads to fatal accidents, especially when drivers believe their job is at risk if they are late for a delivery. For individuals in small passenger cars, this is extremely dangerous, as these vehicles are so much bigger than the one they are traveling in. Regardless of what type of vehicle you are driving, ensure you are always adhering to the speed limit no matter how much of a rush you may be in.

Poor Maintenance of Trucks

While many of the causes of truck accidents are down to the driver, often, the trucking company doesn’t maintain vehicles or train drivers enough. When a truck is involved in an accident, an Atlanta truck accident lawyer can ensure that the truck involved was roadworthy. This will help to give you additional backup when making your claim, and as a truck driver, you may find you can use this to support yourself against your employer in court. Trucking companies have the responsibility to check each vehicle before it heads out on the road, but this is so often skipped over.

If you've recently been in a truck accident and need support when making a claim, contact an Atlanta truck accident lawyer today.